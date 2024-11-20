HC Wainwright Increases Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target to $2.00

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 222.37% from the company’s previous close.

Fission Uranium Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $532.78 million, a PE ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 2.28.

Get Fission Uranium alerts:

Fission Uranium Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Fission Uranium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium resource properties in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Patterson Lake South property with 17 contiguous mineral claims covering an area of 31,039 ha located in the Athabasca Basin region of Saskatchewan, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Fission Uranium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fission Uranium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.