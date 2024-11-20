HC Wainwright Increases Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF) Price Target to $2.00

Fission Uranium (OTCMKTS:FCUUF – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $1.90 to $2.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 222.37% from the company’s previous close.
Fission Uranium Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:FCUUF opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Fission Uranium has a fifty-two week low of $0.50 and a fifty-two week high of $1.01. The firm has a market cap of $532.78 million, a PE ratio of -62.04 and a beta of 2.28.
Fission Uranium Company Profile
