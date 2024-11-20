H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Declares $0.28 Quarterly Dividend

H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, November 19th,Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.275 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.

H&E Equipment Services has a payout ratio of 28.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect H&E Equipment Services to earn $3.83 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.7%.

H&E Equipment Services Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of HEES stock traded down $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $55.35. 13,506 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 271,213. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $51.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.54. H&E Equipment Services has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $66.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.19, a PEG ratio of 13.34 and a beta of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

H&E Equipment Services ( NASDAQ:HEES Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by ($0.15). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 25.46% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $384.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that H&E Equipment Services will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp assumed coverage on H&E Equipment Services in a report on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $65.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group decreased their price objective on H&E Equipment Services from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of H&E Equipment Services in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, H&E Equipment Services currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $61.25.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company in the United States. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, Sales of Rental Equipment, Sales of New Equipment, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. The Equipment Rentals segment provides construction and industrial equipment for rent on a daily, weekly, and monthly basis.

