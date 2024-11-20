Herbalife (NYSE:HLF) Trading 6% Higher – Still a Buy?

Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 6% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $8.20 and last traded at $8.18. Approximately 612,382 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 2,122,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLF. DA Davidson cut their target price on Herbalife from $13.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Herbalife from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup cut their target price on Herbalife from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Herbalife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Herbalife from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Herbalife has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.90.

Get Herbalife alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on HLF

Herbalife Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $827.50 million, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $7.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.23.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.38. Herbalife had a net margin of 1.73% and a negative return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Herbalife Ltd. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.11 per share, with a total value of $71,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $853,200. This represents a 9.09 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $199,475 in the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Herbalife

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 3.4% in the first quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 9,203,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,495,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Herbalife by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,653,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,129,000 after purchasing an additional 692,800 shares in the last quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its stake in shares of Herbalife by 128.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 5,124,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Herbalife by 15.3% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,776,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,354,000 after buying an additional 500,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Herbalife by 11.3% in the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 3,202,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,279,000 after buying an additional 323,969 shares during the last quarter.

Herbalife Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Herbalife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herbalife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.