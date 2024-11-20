High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

High Liner Foods Inc (TSE:HLF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$15.12 and last traded at C$14.72, with a volume of 55027 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$14.99.

High Liner Foods Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.80, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market cap of C$441.17 million, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$13.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$13.29.

High Liner Foods Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, December 1st will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a boost from High Liner Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

