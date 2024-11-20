Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.
Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 109,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,892. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.
About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund
