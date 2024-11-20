Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund (NYSE:HFRO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, November 1st,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.038 per share on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd.

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE:HFRO traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $5.30. The company had a trading volume of 109,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 281,892. Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $8.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.89 and a 200 day moving average of $6.07.

About Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund

Highland Funds I – Highland Opportunities and Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Highland Capital Management, L.P. It is managed by Highland Capital Management Fund Advisors, L.P. The fund invests in fixed income markets of countries across the globe. It primarily invests in floating rate loans and other securities deemed to be floating rate investments, with an emphasis on adjustable rate senior loans to corporations and partnerships.

