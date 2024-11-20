Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $13.67 Million Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Hilton Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,492 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,921 shares during the period. AstraZeneca comprises about 1.1% of Hilton Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $13,673,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 6.2% during the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 19,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in AstraZeneca by 12.4% in the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 14,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 2.0% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 238,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,560,000 after buying an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp raised its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 1.6% in the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 64,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AstraZeneca from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AstraZeneca has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

AstraZeneca Stock Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ:AZN opened at $63.80 on Wednesday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $60.47 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $74.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.06. The stock has a market cap of $197.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.53, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 30.01% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business had revenue of $13.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. AstraZeneca’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

AstraZeneca Company Profile

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

