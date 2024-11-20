Hilton Capital Management LLC Has $3.07 Million Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Hilton Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 21.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,560 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,278 shares during the period. Hilton Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Dycom Industries in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Dycom Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dycom Industries by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.33% of the company’s stock.

Dycom Industries Stock Performance

Shares of DY stock opened at $202.74 on Wednesday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $84.83 and a one year high of $207.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $189.57 and a 200-day moving average of $178.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Dycom Industries ( NYSE:DY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The construction company reported $2.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.20. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 22.28% and a net margin of 5.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on DY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Dycom Industries from $198.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Dycom Industries from $200.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.13.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

