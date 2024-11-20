Hilton Capital Management LLC Invests $7.57 Million in Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:IRT – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 369,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $7,573,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 1.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,860,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $120,144,000 after acquiring an additional 83,030 shares during the period. Commerce Bank bought a new position in shares of Independence Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $460,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 437.8% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,443 shares during the period. Pathstone Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Independence Realty Trust by 140.5% in the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 101,272 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,076,000 after buying an additional 59,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independence Realty Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $189,000. 88.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on IRT. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Independence Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, November 15th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Independence Realty Trust from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.43.

Independence Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IRT opened at $21.35 on Wednesday. Independence Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.99 and a 1 year high of $21.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.09.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Profile

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily communities, across non-gateway U.S. markets including Atlanta, GA, Dallas, TX, Denver, CO, Columbus, OH, Indianapolis, IN, Raleigh-Durham, NC, Oklahoma City, OK, Nashville, TN, Houston, TX, and Tampa, FL.

