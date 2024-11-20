Hilton Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Hilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 20,583 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,237,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BWXT. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in BWX Technologies by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in BWX Technologies by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 446 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in BWX Technologies by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. 94.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on BWX Technologies from $95.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of BWX Technologies from $129.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their target price on BWX Technologies from $115.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors raised BWX Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BWX Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.43.

BWX Technologies Stock Up 3.5 %

NYSE BWXT opened at $130.33 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.69 and a 52 week high of $136.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.57. The firm has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a PE ratio of 43.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.69.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $672.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $658.84 million. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 10.32% and a return on equity of 31.95%. BWX Technologies’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

BWX Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.79%.

About BWX Technologies

BWX Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

