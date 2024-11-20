Home Product Center Public (OTCMKTS:HPCRF) Stock Price Down 28.9% – Here’s Why

Home Product Center Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:HPCRF – Get Free Report) dropped 28.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.27 and last traded at $0.27. Approximately 6,603 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 9,989 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.38.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

Home Product Center Public Company Limited operates as a home improvement retailer in Thailand, Malaysia, and Vietnam. The company trades in various goods and materials for construction, addition, refurbishment, renovation, and improvement of buildings, houses, and residences; and offers related services to retail businesses.

