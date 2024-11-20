Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT) Trading 0.1% Higher – Should You Buy?

Shares of Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF (TSE:HXT – Get Free Report) traded up 0.1% on Monday . The company traded as high as C$65.25 and last traded at C$64.99. 118,986 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 49% from the average session volume of 233,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$64.90.

Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$63.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$59.54.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizons S&P/TSX 60 Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.