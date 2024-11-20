Howe & Rusling Inc. Buys 3,216 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 28,867 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $7,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC now owns 12,958 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its stake in Visa by 0.7% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 700,436 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $192,585,000 after acquiring an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 63.4% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 7,140 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 2,771 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in Visa by 59.0% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 208,726 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $57,389,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 38.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,941 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,620 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.37, for a total transaction of $2,382,309.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,687.06. This represents a 94.13 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on V. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $317.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a report on Thursday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Macquarie raised their price objective on Visa from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Visa from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on Visa in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $319.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.74.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of Visa stock opened at $311.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $568.29 billion, a PE ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $245.60 and a 12 month high of $312.44. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $288.10 and a 200 day moving average of $276.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.13. Visa had a net margin of 54.96% and a return on equity of 53.16%. The firm had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.25%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Further Reading

