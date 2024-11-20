Howe & Rusling Inc. Grows Stock Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 9,024 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $4,462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. RFP Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 9.8% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Modera Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.2% in the second quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 1.6% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. First Western Trust Bank boosted its position in McKesson by 2.0% in the first quarter. First Western Trust Bank now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich increased its holdings in McKesson by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $615.47 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $524.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $555.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.87, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.44. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $431.35 and a 12 month high of $637.51.

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $7.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.88 by $0.19. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 207.50% and a net margin of 0.77%. The firm had revenue of $93.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $6.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 32.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s payout ratio is presently 14.71%.

In other McKesson news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,753 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.10, for a total transaction of $2,105,808.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 78,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,094,604.60. The trade was a 4.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on MCK. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of McKesson from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $531.00 to $688.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of McKesson from $540.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on McKesson from $656.00 to $661.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Evercore ISI raised their target price on McKesson from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on McKesson from $576.00 to $535.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $631.57.

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

