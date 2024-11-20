Howe & Rusling Inc. Increases Stock Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Howe & Rusling Inc. boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,973 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 32,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after buying an additional 1,657 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 10,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Wealth Strategies LLC. bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 1st quarter worth $1,645,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,056,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rodgers Brothers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc. now owns 122,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,838,000 after buying an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.65, for a total transaction of $108,826.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,319,882.65. This trade represents a 3.17 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.99, for a total transaction of $2,163,072.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,954,538.34. The trade was a 52.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 270,727 shares of company stock worth $46,014,037. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $182.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $174.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, October 21st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $189.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $170.77 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $170.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.49. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $142.50 and a 12-month high of $177.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $402.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 0.42.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 33.25%. The firm had revenue of $21.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.99 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th were paid a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 69.48%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, SK-II, and Native brands.

Featured Stories

