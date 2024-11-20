Howe & Rusling Inc. Lowers Stake in Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

Howe & Rusling Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,123 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Allient were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Allient by 798.2% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Allient by 0.7% in the second quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 98,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Allient during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Allient during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Allient in the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

ALNT opened at $24.91 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.27. Allient Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $419.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.10. Allient had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $125.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 21st. Allient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.64%.

ALNT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Roth Mkm lowered their price target on Allient from $39.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Allient from $41.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Northland Securities cut their target price on Allient from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

