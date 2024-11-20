Howe & Rusling Inc. Reduces Position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Howe & Rusling Inc. reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,641 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 2,544 shares during the period. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 34,318.2% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,259,063 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,113,948,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249,594 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 50.1% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,147,215 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,075,718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050,173 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth approximately $177,933,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth $174,124,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 444,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 444,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $150,520,000 after buying an additional 444,100 shares in the last quarter. 79.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PANW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $340.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $391.92.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $388.06 on Wednesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $249.56 and a 52 week high of $408.53. The company’s 50 day moving average is $361.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.02. The company has a market cap of $126.35 billion, a PE ratio of 53.53, a P/E/G ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 1.12.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The network technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 26.83% and a net margin of 32.11%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 81,586 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.99, for a total value of $30,022,832.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 618,715 shares in the company, valued at $227,680,932.85. This represents a 11.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 60,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.98, for a total value of $20,698,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,009 shares in the company, valued at $54,854,924.82. This trade represents a 27.40 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 254,252 shares of company stock worth $89,041,637. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

Featured Stories

