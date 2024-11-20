Howe & Rusling Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Howe & Rusling Inc. cut its stake in Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 275,193 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,658 shares during the quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $8,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commerce Bank raised its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,848 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co lifted its position in Range Resources by 62.6% during the third quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 298,988 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 115,142 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its stake in Range Resources by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 89,683 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,759,000 after buying an additional 3,238 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,197,000 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $36,820,000 after buying an additional 10,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Range Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $280,000. 98.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on RRC shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Range Resources to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research note on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. Stephens upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Range Resources from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.94.

Range Resources Stock Performance

Shares of Range Resources stock opened at $34.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Range Resources Co. has a 12 month low of $27.29 and a 12 month high of $39.33.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $615.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.90 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. Range Resources’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Range Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.16%.

Insider Activity at Range Resources

In related news, Director Charles G. Griffie acquired 1,275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.46 per share, for a total transaction of $40,111.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,921 shares in the company, valued at $186,274.66. The trade was a 27.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Ashley Kavanaugh sold 12,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.45, for a total transaction of $399,415.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 9,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,121.50. This trade represents a 56.77 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, and condensate company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and crude oil properties located in the Appalachian region. It sells natural gas to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; NGLs to petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

