HP (NYSE:HPQ) Price Target Cut to $41.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the computer maker’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 11.20% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on HPQ. UBS Group upped their target price on HP from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price target on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.45.

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $36.87 on Wednesday. HP has a 12 month low of $27.42 and a 12 month high of $39.52. The company has a market cap of $35.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.21.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.03). HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that HP will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

HP declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the computer maker to repurchase up to 28.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. The trade was a 100.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in HP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in HP in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in shares of HP by 115.1% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

