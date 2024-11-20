Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – What’s Next?

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.11 and last traded at $19.13, with a volume of 203715 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUN shares. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Huntsman from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Huntsman from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.75.
Huntsman Stock Performance
Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.99% and a negative return on equity of 0.03%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 EPS. Huntsman’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Huntsman Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.18%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -144.93%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, Director Mary C. Beckerle sold 20,201 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.42, for a total transaction of $432,705.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Huntsman
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Matrix Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in Huntsman by 1,250.0% in the second quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the second quarter worth approximately $65,000. Finally, Capital Performance Advisors LLP bought a new position in Huntsman during the third quarter valued at approximately $78,000. 84.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Huntsman
Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.
