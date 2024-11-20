Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT) Shares Sold by Bellwether Advisors LLC

Bellwether Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October (BATS:POCT – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of POCT. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 289.9% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – October in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000.

Shares of BATS POCT opened at $39.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $644.22 million, a PE ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.10 and a 200-day moving average of $38.58.

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (POCT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. POCT was launched on Oct 1, 2018 and is managed by Innovator.

