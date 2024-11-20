Innovotech (CVE:IOT) Reaches New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Innovotech Inc. (CVE:IOT – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.19, with a volume of 88500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.
The company has a market capitalization of C$7.22 million, a P/E ratio of -14.50 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.55, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 5.81.
Innovotech Inc provides assay kits used in growing microbial biofilms for research purposes in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers InnovoSIL, a silver periodate antimicrobial compounds for medical applications; MBEC Assay kit, a petri dish for biofilms, which are used for research and medical device testing of microbial biofilms; and AgreGuard, an antimicrobial for crop protection.
