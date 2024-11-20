Insider Buying: Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM) Director Purchases 20,000 Shares of Stock

Fathom Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:FTHM – Get Free Report) Director Stephen H. Murray purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.95 per share, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 127,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,067.65. This trade represents a 18.57 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ:FTHM opened at $1.84 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $41.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 2.03. Fathom Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.32 and a fifty-two week high of $4.33.

Separately, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Fathom in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTHM. Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fathom in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Fathom in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Fathom in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. AMG National Trust Bank raised its stake in shares of Fathom by 159.4% during the 2nd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 48,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fathom by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. 55.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fathom Holdings Inc provides a real estate services platform that integrates residential brokerage, mortgage, title, and insurance services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate Brokerage, Mortgage, and Technology. The Real Estate Brokerage segment provides real estate brokerage services.

