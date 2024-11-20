Insider Buying: Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT) Director Buys 5,474 Shares of Stock

Mattr Corp. (TSE:MAT – Get Free Report) Director Alan Roy Hibben bought 5,474 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$13.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$74,993.80.
Mattr Price Performance
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Mattr from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAT
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Mattr
- What is Insider Trading? What You Can Learn from Insider Trading
- Super Micro Computer Soars 28%: Is It Really Out of the Woods?
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Traders Are Flocking Back to Oil: What’s Fueling the Optimism
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- 3 Hot Stock Trends to Ride Into 2025
Receive News & Ratings for Mattr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mattr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.