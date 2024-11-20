Insider Buying: National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Acquires 285 Shares of Stock

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) Director Yvon Charest bought 285 shares of National Bank of Canada stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$133.71 per share, with a total value of C$38,107.35.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

NA opened at C$135.50 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$129.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$119.66. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$87.92 and a 1 year high of C$135.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$46.12 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.12.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The financial services provider reported C$2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$2.50 by C$0.18. The business had revenue of C$2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.95 billion. National Bank of Canada had a net margin of 34.50% and a return on equity of 15.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that National Bank of Canada will post 10.8360791 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Bank of Canada Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. National Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.84%.

Several equities analysts have commented on NA shares. CIBC downgraded shares of National Bank of Canada from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$125.00 to C$143.00 in a report on Monday. TD Securities boosted their target price on National Bank of Canada from C$129.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Friday, November 15th. Cibc World Mkts downgraded National Bank of Canada from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$120.00 to C$129.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$126.36.

National Bank of Canada Company Profile

National Bank of Canada provides financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional clients, and governments in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International. The Personal and Commercial segment offers personal banking services, including transaction solutions, mortgage loans and home equity lines of credit, consumer loans, payment solutions, and savings and investment solutions; various insurance products; and commercial banking services, such as credit, and deposit, investment solutions, international trade, foreign exchange transactions, payroll, cash management, insurance, electronic transactions, and complimentary services.

Featured Articles

