Insider Selling: 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Director Sells 3,900 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Nov 20th, 2024

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Free Report) Director Marcela V. Maus sold 3,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.38, for a total transaction of $13,182.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 23,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,281.76. The trade was a 14.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

2seventy bio Stock Down 3.4 %

Shares of TSVT traded down $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $3.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 314,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 755,521. 2seventy bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.53 and a twelve month high of $6.40. The company has a market cap of $160.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.47.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on 2seventy bio from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.00.

Institutional Trading of 2seventy bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 2seventy bio by 25.0% in the second quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in 2seventy bio in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.90% of the company’s stock.

2seventy bio Company Profile

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes Abecma, a chimeric antigen receptor T-cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

