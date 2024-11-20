Insider Selling: CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO) Major Shareholder Sells 532,486 Shares of Stock

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERO – Get Free Report) major shareholder Stuart M. Sloan sold 532,486 shares of CERo Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.10, for a total value of $53,248.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,067,956 shares in the company, valued at $2,106,795.60. This trade represents a 2.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

CERo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ CERO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $0.25. 13,365,594 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,742,855. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.33. CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.06 and a 52 week high of $12.80.

CERo Therapeutics Company Profile

CERo Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, an immunotherapy company, focuses on advancing the development of engineered T cell therapeutics for the treatment of cancer. Its lead program in hematologic malignancies targets an Eat Me signal upregulated on B cell and myeloid tumors. The company is based in South San Francisco, California.

