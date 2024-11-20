Insider Selling: Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) EVP Sells 58,188 Shares of Stock

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 58,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.49, for a total transaction of $3,345,228.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,596,059. This represents a 20.98 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $57.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.50 and a 52-week high of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.47, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 17.73% and a return on equity of 25.70%. The company’s revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Cisco Systems to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.94.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 226.9% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 26,423 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,319,000 after buying an additional 18,339 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 231,166 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $11,538,000 after purchasing an additional 58,463 shares during the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,156 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $956,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 45,375 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,265,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cisco Systems in the first quarter worth $434,000. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

