Insider Selling: Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) President Sells 150,000 Shares of Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) President Amit Agarwal sold 150,000 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $18,904,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 214,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,005,078.25. This represents a 41.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Datadog Trading Up 5.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $133.41 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.32 billion, a PE ratio of 251.72, a P/E/G ratio of 18.85 and a beta of 1.10. Datadog, Inc. has a 12-month low of $98.80 and a 12-month high of $138.61. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $119.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DDOG. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the second quarter worth about $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its holdings in Datadog by 12,000.0% in the third quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Datadog by 66.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DDOG shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $151.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Datadog from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Datadog from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.96.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Stories

