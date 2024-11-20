Insider Selling: Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE) President Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

Guidewire Software, Inc. (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) President John P. Mullen sold 1,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.72, for a total value of $266,922.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 189,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,420,684.92. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Guidewire Software Price Performance

GWRE stock traded up $0.86 on Wednesday, reaching $197.23. 388,359 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,813. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -2,465.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 49.72 and a beta of 1.18. Guidewire Software, Inc. has a one year low of $95.02 and a one year high of $199.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $185.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.97.

Guidewire Software (NYSE:GWRE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, September 5th. The technology company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. Guidewire Software had a negative return on equity of 1.29% and a negative net margin of 0.62%. The business had revenue of $291.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.84 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Guidewire Software, Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GWRE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Guidewire Software from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BTIG Research upped their price target on Guidewire Software from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Guidewire Software from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Guidewire Software in a report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Guidewire Software from $123.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $183.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guidewire Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Guidewire Software by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in Guidewire Software by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,451 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Guidewire Software by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 9,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHICAGO TRUST Co NA boosted its holdings in shares of Guidewire Software by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,845 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter.

Guidewire Software Company Profile

Guidewire Software, Inc provides a platform for property and casualty (P&C) insurers worldwide. The company offers Guidewire InsuranceSuite Cloud, such as PolicyCenter Cloud, BillingCenter Cloud, and ClaimCenter Cloud applications. It also provides Guidewire InsuranceNow, a cloud-based platform that offers policy, billing, and claims management functionality to insurers; and Guidewire InsuranceSuite for Self-Managed.

