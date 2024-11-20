Insider Selling: Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT) Insider Sells 9,307 Shares of Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,307 shares of Samsara stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.55, for a total transaction of $461,161.85. Following the sale, the insider now owns 396,784 shares in the company, valued at $19,660,647.20. This represents a 2.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Adam Eltoukhy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 15th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 9,308 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.64, for a total transaction of $471,357.12.

On Thursday, October 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 4,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00.

On Wednesday, September 25th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 8,500 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $425,085.00.

On Tuesday, September 10th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 5,008 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.30, for a total transaction of $236,878.40.

On Friday, September 6th, Adam Eltoukhy sold 12,500 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00.

Shares of NYSE IOT opened at $52.24 on Wednesday. Samsara Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.76 and a 12-month high of $53.98. The company has a market capitalization of $29.06 billion, a PE ratio of -108.83 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.12.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $300.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.53 million. Samsara had a negative net margin of 24.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.39%. The company’s revenue was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Samsara Inc. will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Hobbs Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Samsara in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in Samsara by 39.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its position in Samsara by 104.0% during the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Samsara by 69.1% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Samsara during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.39% of the company’s stock.

IOT has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Samsara from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Samsara in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Samsara from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.87.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

