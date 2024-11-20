Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) SVP Sells 112,020 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Young sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $1,181,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,791,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,445,556.40. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,604,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,750,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.
Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.
Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.
