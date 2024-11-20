Insider Selling: Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) SVP Sells 112,020 Shares of Stock

Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) SVP Eric Young sold 112,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.55, for a total transaction of $1,181,811.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,791,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,445,556.40. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Snap Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SNAP traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,604,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,750,627. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.57. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.29 and a fifty-two week high of $17.90.

Get Snap alerts:

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Snap had a negative return on equity of 35.60% and a negative net margin of 18.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Snap Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Snap

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Snap in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Snap by 354.1% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,682 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in Snap during the second quarter worth $40,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Paladin Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Snap in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. 47.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SNAP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Snap from $16.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 12th. HSBC downgraded shares of Snap from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Snap from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snap currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.31.

View Our Latest Research Report on SNAP

About Snap

(Get Free Report)

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Snap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snap and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.