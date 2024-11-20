Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Stock Price Down 5.7% – What’s Next?

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) traded down 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $13.28 and last traded at $13.32. 1,512,433 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 11% from the average session volume of 1,705,796 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.94.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 9.0 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.40 and its 200 day moving average is $21.91.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.37) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $9.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.13 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Michael P. Dube sold 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $38,248.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $893,698.12. This trade represents a 4.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intellia Therapeutics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 1,664.3% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 763.5% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency associated lung disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.