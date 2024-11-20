Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lifted by Moran Wealth Management LLC

Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 39,087 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Moran Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $24,273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LGT Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intuit in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of INTU stock traded down $5.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $638.77. 345,691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,337,756. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $557.29 and a 1-year high of $714.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $634.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $630.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $179.04 billion, a PE ratio of 61.64, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 14.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $757.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $740.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $690.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Intuit in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $700.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Intuit from $730.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $737.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuit

In other Intuit news, insider Scott D. Cook sold 2,461 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.19, for a total value of $1,568,124.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,453,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,111,853,974.95. This represents a 0.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 862 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.03, for a total transaction of $535,327.86. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 3,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,384,755.20. This trade represents a 18.33 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,297 shares of company stock worth $35,220,046. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

