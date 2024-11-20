Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Altman Advisors Inc.

Altman Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical comprises 1.1% of Altman Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Altman Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ISRG. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 140.0% during the third quarter. Godsey & Gibb Inc. now owns 60 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the first quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 63 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. LGT Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 415.4% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $33,000. 83.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Henry L. Charlton sold 40,243 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $486.84, for a total transaction of $19,591,902.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,006.84. This trade represents a 93.06 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total value of $220,626.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This represents a 35.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “cautious” rating on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $440.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $466.00 to $549.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $537.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $501.42 and a 200-day moving average of $460.69. The company has a market capitalization of $191.50 billion, a PE ratio of 86.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $304.50 and a one year high of $544.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

