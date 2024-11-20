Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Stock Holdings Lifted by Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC

Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of ISRG. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1.0% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,284,269 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,907,079,000 after purchasing an additional 73,634 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 0.6% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,848,547 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,890,676,000 after purchasing an additional 24,183 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,398,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,066,837,000 after purchasing an additional 70,556 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,981,297 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $881,380,000 after acquiring an additional 30,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.4% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,483,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $659,893,000 after purchasing an additional 197,841 shares in the last quarter. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Jamie Samath sold 269 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $539.89, for a total value of $145,230.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,727,816.73. The trade was a 2.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Amy L. Ladd sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.28, for a total transaction of $220,626.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,519.88. This represents a 35.41 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,178 shares of company stock valued at $45,897,071 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $512.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. BTIG Research set a $535.00 price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Friday, October 18th. Leerink Partners upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $489.00 to $502.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Erste Group Bank upgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $520.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $524.61.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ISRG opened at $538.82 on Wednesday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $304.50 and a 1 year high of $544.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $501.42 and its 200-day moving average is $460.69. The company has a market capitalization of $191.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.19 and a beta of 1.39.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 28.51% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Stories

