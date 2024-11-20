Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCRGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.

Shares of BSCR opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

