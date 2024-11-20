Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.07 Per Share

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0705 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.01.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
Shares of BSCR opened at $19.45 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $18.76 and a 52-week high of $19.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.63 and its 200-day moving average is $19.46.
Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Rocking the Charts: Why Live Nation Could Hit New Highs
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Don’t Miss a Second Chance to Buy These 2024 Winners for 2025
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- 2 Tech Stock Bargains Offering Buy the Dip Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.