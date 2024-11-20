Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1204 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.
Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.
About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF
