Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Announces Dividend of $0.12

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, November 18th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of 0.1204 per share on Friday, November 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

NASDAQ:VRIG opened at $25.07 on Wednesday. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $24.85 and a 12-month high of $25.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.13.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

