IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Stock Price Up 0.8% – Still a Buy?

IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) shares rose 0.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.42 and last traded at $28.11. Approximately 14,758,608 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 8,711,479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.89.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on IONQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of IonQ from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on IonQ from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

IonQ Trading Up 0.7 %

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.87. The stock has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.70 and a beta of 1.89.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.02). IonQ had a negative return on equity of 36.82% and a negative net margin of 457.85%. The business had revenue of $12.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.22) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 102.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IonQ, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 22,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.75, for a total value of $406,031.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 592,658 shares in the company, valued at $10,519,679.50. This trade represents a 3.72 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have sold 66,000 shares of company stock worth $972,331 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carnegie Investment Counsel acquired a new position in shares of IonQ during the third quarter valued at about $5,036,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in IonQ during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,749,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of IonQ in the third quarter worth approximately $152,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in shares of IonQ in the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 3rd quarter worth $874,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft’s Azure Quantum, and Google’s Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

