Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) Stock Price Down 4% – Time to Sell?

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) shares traded down 4% on Monday . The company traded as low as $4.04 and last traded at $4.04. 187,454 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 2,902,749 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Leerink Partners initiated coverage on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Leerink Partnrs raised Ironwood Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Ironwood Pharmaceuticals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ironwood Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.40.

Get Ironwood Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on IRWD

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $563.31 million, a PE ratio of -127.00 and a beta of 0.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.07). Ironwood Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 0.96% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $91.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other Ironwood Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Sravan Kumar Emany sold 11,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $44,884.08. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 309,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,263,053.76. This trade represents a 3.43 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRWD. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $91,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 45,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 5,930 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 38,883 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 339.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 195,057 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 150,663 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ironwood Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,521,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $170,031,000 after purchasing an additional 3,487,821 shares in the last quarter.

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ironwood Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a healthcare company, focuses on the development and commercialization of gastrointestinal (GI) products. It markets linaclotide, a guanylate cyclase type-C (GC-C) agonist for the treatment of adults suffering from irritable bowel syndrome with constipation or chronic idiopathic constipation under the LINZESS name in the United States, Mexico, Japan, Saudi Arabia, and China, as well as under the CONSTELLA name in the Canada and European countries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironwood Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.