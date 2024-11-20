IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Declares Dividend Increase – $3.60 Per Share

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 3.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s previous — dividend of $1.02.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance
IRS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 127,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,062. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 79.31%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Research Report on IRS
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile
IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima
- Stock Market Holidays 2022-2025 – Here’s When the NYSE and NASDAQ Will be Closed
- Target Results Are Not a Retail Bellwether: Why the Dip Is a Buy
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Williams-Sonoma Stock: Buy It and Never Let It Go
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- 5 Dividend ETFs to Buy and Hold Forever
Receive News & Ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.