IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS) Declares Dividend Increase – $3.60 Per Share

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, November 20th,Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 3.60 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, December 9th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. This is a boost from IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima’s previous — dividend of $1.02.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

IRS traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.13. The company had a trading volume of 127,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,062. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima has a 12-month low of $7.06 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $12.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:IRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $129.87 million during the quarter. IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima had a positive return on equity of 8.24% and a negative net margin of 79.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $10.50 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. StockNews.com lowered shares of IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

IRSA Inversiones y Representaciones Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the diversified real estate activities in Argentina. It operates through five segments: Shopping Malls, Offices, Hotels, Sales and Developments, and Others. The company is involved in the acquisition, development, and operation of shopping malls, office buildings, and other non-shopping mall properties primarily for rental purposes.

Featured Stories

