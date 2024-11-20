iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Sets New 52-Week High – Still a Buy?

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $72.08 and last traded at $72.29, with a volume of 6770099 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.87.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $75.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.72.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IEFA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,878,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,824,154,000 after buying an additional 1,020,859 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 36,275,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,337,000 after buying an additional 1,506,562 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,565,395,000 after purchasing an additional 656,213 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 30,028,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,343,742,000 after acquiring an additional 281,791 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 28,459,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,067,316,000 after buying an additional 561,317 shares during the period.

About iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

