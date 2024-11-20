iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by Sachetta LLC

Sachetta LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 24.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 55,301 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,001 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Sachetta LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Sachetta LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 38.7% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 120,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,312,000 after buying an additional 33,565 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $214,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 417.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 141,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after purchasing an additional 114,344 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 700.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 26,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after buying an additional 23,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 443.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 8,906 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $64.32 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $50.43 and a 12 month high of $66.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.73. The company has a market cap of $90.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

