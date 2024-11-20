iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 400,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 159,936 shares.The stock last traded at $21.93 and had previously closed at $21.92.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 47.2% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 279,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after purchasing an additional 89,673 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC increased its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 23,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. bought a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $225,000. Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 93,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,609 shares during the last quarter.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

