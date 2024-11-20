iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Here’s Why

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:IBTI – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 400,336 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 150% from the previous session’s volume of 159,936 shares.The stock last traded at $21.93 and had previously closed at $21.92.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Price Performance
The business has a 50 day moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day moving average of $22.08.
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.0729 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF’s previous dividend of $0.07.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF
The iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF (IBTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE 2028 Maturity US Treasury index. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury bonds maturing between January and December 2028. The fund will terminate in December 2028. IBTI was launched on Feb 25, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.
