iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (BATS:IGEB – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $44.62 and last traded at $44.89, with a volume of 306284 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.82.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.19.

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a $0.1867 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is a boost from iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.17.

Institutional Trading of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF

iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IGEB. Gilliland Jeter Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the third quarter worth $29,000. Park Place Capital Corp acquired a new stake in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF by 46,350.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 927 shares during the period.

The iShares Investment Grade Bond Factor ETF (IGEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multi-factor, investment-grade bond index. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

