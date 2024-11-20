iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Shares Sold by Kraft Davis & Associates LLC

Kraft Davis & Associates LLC lowered its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 30.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,369 shares during the period. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFA. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 79.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA opened at $77.46 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $84.56. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $80.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.