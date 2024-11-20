iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL) Stock Price Down 0.1% – What’s Next?

iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $33.81 and last traded at $33.88. Approximately 1,791 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $33.91.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $16.67 million, a PE ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.05 and a 200 day moving average of $36.16.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares MSCI Finland ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Finland ETF (BATS:EFNL – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned 1.49% of iShares MSCI Finland ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

iShares MSCI Finland ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Finland ETF (EFNL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Finland IMI 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of Finnish all-cap stocks. EFNL was launched on Jan 25, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

