iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV) Sets New 12-Month High – Time to Buy?

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:ACWV – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $112.66 and last traded at $112.54, with a volume of 233385 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $111.89.

iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $113.75 and a 200-day moving average of $109.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $1,729,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $246,000. Lynx Investment Advisory boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 17.9% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 306 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Finally, Vantage Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI Global Min Vol Factor ETF (ACWV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap global stocks selected and weighted to create a low volatility portfolio. ACWV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

