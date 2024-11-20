iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) Shares Sold by Tranquility Partners LLC

Tranquility Partners LLC lowered its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,057 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the period. Tranquility Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTUM. Aviance Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. EQ LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Straight Path Wealth Management grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 62,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,761,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 10.0% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 617 shares during the last quarter.

MTUM opened at $210.99 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $204.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.91. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60. The company has a market cap of $11.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.53 and a beta of 1.10.

The iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Momentum SR Variant index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities, selected and weighted based on price appreciation over 6- and 12-month periods and low volatility over the past 3 years.

