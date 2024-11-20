iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR) Stock Price Up 0% – Here’s What Happened

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class (TSE:CMR – Get Free Report) shares rose 0% on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$50.13 and last traded at C$50.13. Approximately 95,818 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average daily volume of 48,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$50.12.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$50.10 and a 200-day moving average price of C$50.10.

iShares Premium Money Market ETF Common Class Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.139 dividend. This represents a $1.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

Featured Stories

