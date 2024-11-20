iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL) Sees Large Volume Increase – Still a Buy?

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 216,263 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 178% from the previous session’s volume of 77,743 shares.The stock last traded at $143.98 and had previously closed at $144.89.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $135.91. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78 and a beta of 1.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 9.1% during the third quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 1,010,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,968,000 after purchasing an additional 83,965 shares in the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 507,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,231,000 after buying an additional 24,423 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,462,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 220,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,940,000 after buying an additional 2,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 157,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,143,000 after buying an additional 28,587 shares during the last quarter.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

